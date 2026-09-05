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Jacob Ramsey rescues a dramatic point for Newcastle against Bournemouth as Matthias Jaissle admits mixed feelings over the comeback
Newcastle stage late comeback against Bournemouth
Newcastle were completely outplayed in the opening stages. Bournemouth dominated the midfield battle, largely thanks to an outstanding performance from Alex Scott.
The visitors took a two-goal lead by the 35th minute. Marcus Tavernier bundled home from close range after a deflection, and shortly after, Scott saw his cross spin into the net off the leg of Malick Thiaw for an unfortunate own goal.
However, Harvey Barnes immediately pulled one back for the hosts with a brilliant curling strike just 25 seconds after the restart following the second goal, keeping Newcastle in the match heading into the break.
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Jacob Ramsey rescues a point for Jaissle
Despite the reprieve, Newcastle continued to struggle in creating clear opportunities. Jaissle turned to his bench, bringing on £51 million debutant Matias Fernandez-Pardo to inject some much-needed energy into the attack.
The substitution proved vital, but it was Ramsey who ultimately secured the crucial equaliser. In the 88th minute, the ball bounced around the penalty area, and Ramsey took it off the toe of Fernandez-Pardo to smash it into the back of the net. The late goal marked the fourth time this season that a substitute has scored for Jaissle, highlighting the depth and impact of his bench options as Newcastle searched for a result.
Jaissle reflects on mixed feelings after draw
Following the 2-2 draw, Jaissle shared his thoughts on the rollercoaster match with TNT Sports, saying: "Mixed feelings. Happy for that spirit, that belief the lads were showing until the end together with the crowd. I felt the energy and felt if we had five or 10 minutes more we could win this game. But the first half was not expected. This is something we need to improve. This is part of the journey. We knew Bournemouth would come with everything, they always show great intensity and if you do not compete with that you get problems. We struggled with that in the first half but the lads showed the right reaction."
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What comes next for Newcastle?
The result leaves Newcastle sitting eighth in the Premier League table with five points, while Bournemouth find themselves in 14th place with two points. Newcastle have retained their unbeaten start to the season and will look to build on this spirited second-half display when they face Millwall in the EFL Cup, before turning their attention to a league clash against Leeds United.
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