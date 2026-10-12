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Jack Rudoni penalty ends Coventry City's 25-year wait for a Premier League home goal against Newcastle
Making history from the penalty spot
Coventry took a surprise 1-0 lead just six minutes into their clash with Newcastle. The breakthrough came after Lukas Hornicek clumsily brought down Sidiki Cherif inside the penalty area following a heavy touch. Rudoni stepped up and confidently sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, planting his spot-kick into the bottom corner. The goal was Coventry's first on home soil in the top flight since John Hartson scored against Sunderland in April 2001. It completely lifted the roof off the stadium, giving the hosts much-needed momentum.
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Lampard highlights the importance of momentum
Prior to the match, Lampard praised his squad's recent efforts and stressed the importance of building on their previous away victory at Nottingham Forest.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Lampard said: "Momentum is a big word, that's something we want to carry on. The win felt big, it's good to get a win. We showed attributes we need to show game in and game out. We can get better, it was good for going into the break." Lampard acknowledged that the squad had faced challenges with late arrivals needing time to settle.
Cherif rewarded with first league start
The penalty was won by Cherif, who was handed his first Premier League start after struggling with fitness issues during the summer. Lampard was quick to acknowledge Cherif's hard work in training despite an interrupted pre-season schedule.
Addressing the decision to start Cherif, Lampard added: "He has shown his progression in terms of fitness, coming in after a difficult summer, and not training fully. He's been training with us and adapting, we're not expecting everything tonight but we're excited." Cherif immediately justified his inclusion by forcing the crucial early error from Hornicek.
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What next for Coventry?
Coventry will hope to hold onto their advantage and secure a vital three points against Matthias Jaissle's team, a result that would lift Coventry to 14th place with six points and drop Newcastle to 11th on eight points. Lampard will aim to use this historic home goal as a catalyst to steer the club away from the relegation zone.
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