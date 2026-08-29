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Jack Grealish transfer blow! Why Aston Villa 'won't take back' Man City star as Unai Emery stance revealed
Grealish faces uncertain Manchester City future
Grealish is staring at an uncertain future at City ahead of transfer deadline day. The 30-year-old winger featured in the opening two matches of the season but was entirely omitted from the squad for Friday's 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.
The sudden omission has sparked intense speculation regarding a move away from the Etihad Stadium. City boss Enzo Maresca previously hinted the England international would receive opportunities this term, but Grealish is desperately seeking regular minutes to revive his international career.
As a result, the winger is heavily linked with several Premier League clubs. A return to boyhood club Aston Villa has been widely touted, alongside significant interest from Everton and Sunderland, though City swiftly rejected reports of an approach from the latter.
- AFP
Villa return ruled out by pundit
Despite Villa’s reported interest in bringing their former captain back on loan, Tony Cascarino believes Emery will block the move. The pundit insisted that Grealish simply does not fit the demanding tactical blueprint established at Villa Park. Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino poured cold water on a potential Midlands homecoming.
"I think the manager [Emery] wouldn't take Jack back," he explained. "I think Unai Emery wants certain players to do certain things and I'm not sure that Jack ticks those boxes."
Everton remain eager for Grealish reunion
While a Villa return looks complicated, Grealish reportedly prefers a move to Everton. The winger enjoyed a highly impressive loan spell at Goodison Park last season before a frustrating injury curtailed his campaign in January. Fellow talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil strongly defended Grealish's undeniable quality and impact on Merseyside.
"I hate when you have a player with Jack's ability running with the ball, strong on the ball, getting in the box," Brazil stated. "I hate when people say, 'He's a luxury player'. I hate that. It takes all to make a team; it takes all different types.
"I like Jack, I really do. And yeah, he's been a naughty boy in his time, but that was normal when we played. It's different now. But look at some of the games he's been absolutely brilliant in. Everton fans really like him."
- AFP
Moyes plays down immediate transfer talk
Everton manager David Moyes has attempted to temper expectations regarding an imminent deal for the City outcast. Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming trip to Bournemouth, Moyes kept his cards close to his chest.
"We are in the recruitment business and we are looking to see if we can bring some players in if possible," Moyes admitted. "But there’s no guarantee and to name one person would be wrong. Jack’s not at our club. He was brilliant for us, a great boy, but not for us to talk about because he’s at another club."
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