Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly
Richard Mills

Jack Grealish tipped to return to his 'very best' at Man City this season after painful Euro 2024 snub for England

Jack GrealishManchester CityEnglandPremier LeagueEuropean Championship

Jack Grealish has been backed to use his Euro 2024 heartbreak to recapture his "very best" form for Manchester City this season.

  • Man City's Grealish struggled last season
  • Left out of England's Euro 2024 squad
  • Winger backed to be at his best this term
