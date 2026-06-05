Why Jack Grealish ‘having a pint’ is ‘quite refreshing’ as Everton legend airs transfer hope & suggests positional switch for Man City outcast

Having slipped down the attacking pecking order at his parent club, as Pep Guardiola called the shots, former Aston Villa star Grealish sought out another new challenge in the North West of England. David Moyes welcomed him to Everton with open arms.

The Premier League Player of the Month award was secured for August, as part of a bright opening that delivered a flurry of assists, with a fading spark being reignited in surroundings that granted the enigmatic 30-year-old greater freedom.

Grealish impressed many with his exploits for the Toffees, but was ruled out of action from mid-January after being forced to undergo foot surgery on an untimely stress fracture. As his domestic campaign came to a close, World Cup dreams were also dashed for a man with 39 international caps to his name.

While Grealish will not be heading to North America for a shot at global glory with the Three Lions, it remains to be seen what the rest of the summer will bring. Everton are understandably keen to thrash out a full-time contract for their former loanee.