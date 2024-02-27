'Tough season for him' - Jack Grealish injury update issued by Pep Guardiola after Man City star forced off during Luton FA Cup rout
Manchester City's exhilarating 6-2 triumph over Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup was marred by the recurrence of Jack Grealish's groin injury.
- City beat Luton 6-2
- Grealish returned to action after recovering from a groin injury
- Guardiola revealed that earlier problem might have hit again