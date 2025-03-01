'Absolute disgrace' - Why Jack Grealish won't complete incredible Aston Villa return as ex-England striker who won Ballon d'Or discusses 'really sad' situation for Man City star
Michael Owen believes Jack Grealish won't return to Aston Villa as the ex-Liverpool forward discussed a "really sad" situation for the Man City star.
- Grealish made £100m switch to Man City
- Was jeered by supporters upon Villa return
- Owen believes City midfielder won't go back