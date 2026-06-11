Getty
It’s Coming Home? Michael Owen assesses England’s 2026 World Cup chances & explains how ‘full on’ Thomas Tuchel has taken inspiration from Gareth Southgate
Golden Generation failed to deliver tangible success
The shadow cast by Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and the legendary boys of 1966 continues to loom large over a nation that has been there or thereabouts over the course of the last six decades, only to fall agonisingly short in the pursuit of elusive major honours.
Semi-finals have been reached at World Cup and European Championship competitions, with back-to-back appearances in Euros finals being made in 2021 and 2024. Italy and Spain ultimately dashed collective dreams there.
Some iconic figures - from Kevin Keegan and Gary Lineker to David Beckham and Wayne Rooney - have been unable to make the Three Lions roar, with a so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of talent coming and going without collecting a medal of the colour to match their moniker.
The challenge of turning potential into something more tangible has now been taken on by former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel - with the German coach leading England into another World Cup.
- Getty Images
Will football ever come home again for England?
Hope springs eternal among a success-starved fan base, but will - with so much competition being factored into the equation - football ever make its way home again? When that question was put to Owen, the former Three Lions striker - who is UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site Casino.org - told GOAL: “It has in the past and it will in the future. No doubt about it.
“I personally don't think it will this time. But we've got a chance. There's lots of teams that have got a chance. I think there's better teams than us. I think there's teams that will handle the conditions better than us. I don't think we're favourites by any stretch. But we are one of maybe half a dozen, maybe eight teams that could win it. We have got a chance, but I would be surprised if we won it.
“I don't think we're there. You look at France's squad, for example, it's better than ours. The individuals are better. However, in saying that, when I look at Spain's squad, I don't fall off my seat. However, the way they play together is incredible. How they won the last tournament, they play better than they are, if you know what I mean. As a group, they tend to gel better. And we've got to hope that we gel really well, because from an individual point of view, I think there's a small handful of teams that are probably better.”
Is Tuchel too authoritarian or the right kind of character?
In order for ultimate targets to be hit, ability on the field needs to be complemented by tactical nous off it. A happy camp is also essential, with man-management skills being put to the test by 26 egos that must intertwine in order for harmony and success to be enjoyed.
Tuchel is famed for being quite authoritarian in his approach - in contrast to mild-mannered Southgate - but the 52-year-old is considered to put on a public front that does not reflect fully on his personality behind closed doors.
Owen added on the need for Tuchel to mix relaxation with intensity: “I think he's quite full on when it comes to that. But I think he's massively pushing the team ethos. Gareth Southgate was a huge change to what we've ever seen, in terms of creating that culture, that happiness, that squad feeling, that belonging, whatever words you want to use. But I am told by a lot of people that would know that Tuchel is very much wanting to build that similar culture, that team, that happy dressing room.
“So as much as his character is quite confrontational in a way when it comes to on the pitch, I think off the pitch he really wants to create that. So I'm not too worried. I think we go to the World Cup with a very good manager. I'm not worried. I don't think our manager is going to cost us. I think he's a very good manager.
“But it is important that, especially when there's a group of players that are coming from different clubs, that's vitally important. We have always underestimated that team feeling, that bond, that structure, how far that can get you.
“A lot of lesser teams over the years have proven that, but we don't tend to give it as much notice, credibility or whatever when you've got a team of world-class stars. You just focus on, he can score a great free-kick or he can pop up and score an amazing goal because they're great players. But even amongst great players, you still need a team ethic.”
- Getty Images Sport
Can England's class of 2026 emulate the heroes of 1966?
England hope that has been established across their pre-tournament training sessions and friendly dates in Florida - with Tuchel’s squad getting to grips with testing weather and playing surface conditions in North America.
The waiting is now almost over, with Croatia set to be faced in a Group L opener on June 17, and a loyal group of supporters are about to discover whether the class of 2026 can emulate the achievements of immortals from 1966.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
14 Votes