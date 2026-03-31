Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest updates on their path to the final in Bosnia LIVE

Former Italy striker Luca Toni, a World Cup winner at Germany 2006, said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "To win, we’ll have to play like Italy. Come on, Azzurri, you can do it. Bosnia shouldn’t be underestimated, but we have to beat them."





"I like Kean; he looks fitter now than he did a few weeks ago and is coming off a good performance against Northern Ireland. It’s right to put our faith in him."





"Retegui? For a centre-forward, it’s important to get chances and touch the ball in the opposition’s box. He did that, even if perhaps he could have shielded the ball better. With the national team, he’s shown he knows how to score goals."





"Pio Esposito, with his qualities, is ideal both as a substitute should we fall behind – a scenario I certainly hope to avoid – and as a starter. I’m sure he’ll feature in the match because he’s in good form and is mentally fired up after scoring for Inter. He can give us a real boost."





"Raspadori is very different from Kean, Retegui and Esposito and can be useful for creating numerical superiority with his dribbling."





"Dzeko is a quality player, a striker who has played in many big games. We’ll have to mark him closely: in matches like this, it’s not just the physical aspect that counts, but the mental one too. He’s 40, but he’s a leader and he scored in Wales..."



