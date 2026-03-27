Italy have progressed with minimal effort, but they’ll need to do better against Bosnia

The first hurdle has been cleared, but – as we knew from the outset – the real test will come next. Partly because Bosnia are clearly a cut above Northern Ireland, but above all because this national team will be missing the support that the Bergamo crowd provided in abundance.





Northern Ireland, despite the inevitable fears stemming from the Macedonia debacle, proved to be rather lacklustre: an Italy side that was far from irresistible comfortably saw off opponents of a far lower calibre.





Against Bosnia, it will be a different story: we know Kolasinac, Dzeko and Muharemovic well, but they are not the only ones to watch out for. After all, Barbarez’s side managed to emerge unscathed from a match against a Wales side that was certainly better fancied and considered by many to be the favourites going into the game, and they will certainly give their all to realise their World Cup dream.