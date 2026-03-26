Italyhave reached the World Cup play-off final thanks to a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland. At the end of a hard-fought match, particularly in the first half, the Azzurri secured their place in Tuesday’s final. After the match, which was decided by goals from Tonali and Kean, manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Rai Uno.
AFP
Translated by
Italy, Gattuso: "We did well; it wasn't a foregone conclusion. Now we're off to play in the final. We have to thank Bergamo and the fans."
THE ANALYSIS
"We had a tough time of it. We should have done better in the first half, but we stayed focused and played well. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion. We made things difficult for ourselves and were slow off the mark, but we picked up the pace in the second half and now we’re off to play in the final. It’ll be tough: we need to recover properly."
THE PRESSURE
"More pressure away from home? The others will feel it too. Let’s enjoy this; from tomorrow we’ll be focusing on the final. I want to thank the Bergamo crowd. Even in the first half there were very few boos and only applause. Thanks to Bergamo and the fans"