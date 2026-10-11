Italy doctor fires back at Como boss Cesc Fabregas in explosive Moise Kean injury row

Fabregas has voiced his significant frustration regarding the management of Kean during the recent international window. The Spanish tactician, speaking ahead of his side’s high-stakes Serie A clash against Roma, expressed deep concern over how the striker was utilized by Roberto Mancini’s side despite carrying a physical knock. Fabregas suggested that the forward's condition was aggravated by the Azzurri’s decision to keep him on the pitch for an extended period during their recent fixtures.

"He'll be out for a week or ten days. He took a knock in his first match against Belgium . Communication between the Federation and the club should improve , given that he then played 90 minutes of another match injured, as the MRI scan he had yesterday showed. Now he has to work separately," the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder explained.