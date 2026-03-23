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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Italy: Chiesa out straight away! Gattuso calls up Cambiaghi

The Liverpool striker has left the training camp immediately: he has been ruled out

The national team’s training camp kicked off this morning in Coverciano: Chiesa is out, Gattuso calls up Cambiaghi. After his fitness was assessed at the Federal Technical Centre, the Liverpool striker was deemed unavailable. In his place, the manager has decided to call up the Bologna striker


The national team’s training camp begins today in Coverciano, with the squad set to hold their first training session this afternoon ahead of the World Cup play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland, scheduled for Thursday 26 March (8.45pm, live on Rai 1) at the Stadio di Bergamo.


  • CHIESA LEAVES TRAINING CAMP: THE STATEMENT

    As stated in the FIGC press release, "following an assessment of his physical condition upon arrival at the Federal Training Centre, Federico Chiesa has been ruled out of the next two matches and, in agreement with his club, has left the national team’s training camp. Bologna player Nicolò Cambiaghi has been called up to replace him".


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  • THE SQUAD LIST

    Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli);


    Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli);


    Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolò Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);


    Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).


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