'It would be beautiful' - Carlo Ancelotti reveals dream World Cup final as Brazil coach aims to end 24 years of hurt for Selecao in 2026

When Ancelotti left Real Madrid after guiding them to yet another Champions League crown in 2024, few could have predicted his next destination. Yet, for the man who has lifted 29 major trophies across Europe, the allure of leading the world’s most successful footballing nation proved irresistible.

“Managing the Brazilian national team - the most successful in history - was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse,” Ancelotti said when asked earlier why he chose to take up the role of Selcao's head coach. “I knew about the passion here, but living it is different. When Brazil play, the country stops."

Appointed in mid-2024, Ancelotti’s arrival marked a new era for the Selecao. By June 2025, he had guided Brazil to World Cup qualification, sealing the spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay thanks to Vinicius Jr.’s strike. His record of two wins, one draw, and one loss in his first four games reflected a pragmatic approach built on defensive solidity and tactical discipline, qualities Brazil had been missing in recent years.