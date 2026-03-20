'It will be special to face him' - San Jose Earthquakes star Timo Werner anticipates high-profile clash with former Germany teammate Thomas Muller

Werner pointed to their long history together as he looked ahead to facing Muller, saying:

"I’ve known Thomas for a long time, and he’s a great guy," Werner said. "He’s had a lot of success throughout his career and has continued that with Vancouver over the past couple of seasons. Even at this stage, he’s still a fantastic player. I’m really looking forward to seeing him again and playing against him.

"We’ve shared some great moments as teammates, as well as some tough battles as opponents, so it’ll be special to face him once more. Hopefully, we can come out on top."