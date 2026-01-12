Getty Images
‘It was wrong of me’ – Diego Simeone apologises to Vinicius Junior and Florentino Perez over Spanish Super Cup incident
Simeone issues an apology
Simeone has formally apologised to both Vinicius and Perez after cameras caught the Atletico Madrid boss engaging in a bitter war of words with the Brazilian star during last week’s Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia. The Argentine coach, known for his combustible touchline demeanour, was filmed making a series of provocations towards the 25-year-old winger, reportedly taunting him with claims that the Real Madrid president was planning to offload him in the summer.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey fixture against Deportivo La Coruna, Simeone sought to draw a line under the ugly scenes that marred the derby in Jeddah. The 54-year-old acknowledged that he had overstepped the mark of professional conduct expected of a manager.
"I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the incident they witnessed," Simeone told reporters. "It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through; they deserved to go through."
However, in typical Simeone fashion, the apology came with a caveat. When pressed on whether he regretted his actions to the point of seeking absolution from the player, he remained defiant. "I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add," he stated.
The Perez taunt and touchline chaos
The controversy erupted during the second half of Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium. With tensions running high, lip-readers for Spanish broadcaster Movistar identified Simeone shouting at Vinicius: "Florentino is going to get rid of you, remember. He's going to get rid of you."
When Vinicius was substituted in the 81st minute to be replaced by Arda Guler, Simeone and the Brazilian got into a heated exchange on the sidelines. The provocation sparked a furious reaction from the Real Madrid bench, with manager Xabi Alonso forced to step in and restrain his player as tempers boiled over.
Alonso, who has been under pressure himself recently, was visibly unimpressed with his counterpart’s antics, later describing them as crossing the line. The incident earned Simeone a yellow card from the referee, but the fallout continued long after the final whistle, dominating the headlines in Spain over the weekend.
Vinicius breaks goal drought amidst contract noise
The backdrop to Simeone’s specific taunt regarding Perez is the ongoing speculation surrounding Vinicius’s future at the Bernabeu. The winger’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, but talks over an extension have reportedly stalled, fuelled by a dip in form that saw him go 16 games without a goal prior to the Super Cup.
Simeone’s attempt to exploit this insecurity may have backfired, however. While Vinicius didn't score in the semi-final win over Atletico as goals from Fede Valverde and Rodrygo secured the result, he finally broke his duck in Sunday’s final against Barcelona.
The Brazilian responded to the noise in the best possible way, netting a goal in the showcase event, although it wasn't enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat to their eternal rivals.
A difficult week for Madrid’s giants
Ultimately, the Super Cup excursion to Saudi Arabia proved bittersweet for both sides of the Spanish capital. For Simeone, the apology is an attempt to refocus his squad as they return to domestic duties sitting fourth in La Liga, their title hopes virtually extinguished. The defeat in Jeddah was another blow to a season that is threatening to drift into mediocrity.
For Real Madrid, the satisfaction of beating Atletico was quickly washed away by the disappointment of the final. Despite Vinicius rediscovering his touch in front of goal, the 3-2 loss to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona handed the first silverware of the season to the Catalans.
