'It was worth it' - Davide Frattesi opens up on Lazio return after completing loan move from Inter

Frattesi has officially been unveiled as a Lazio player, marking a significant homecoming for the 24-year-old midfielder who grew up in the Giustiniana area of Rome. The transfer brings an end to a brief period of uncertainty following minor bureaucratic delays that had initially stalled the process.

Reflecting on the final stages of the negotiation process, Frattesi spoke candidly about the emotions involved in the transfer. "I’ve experienced it well. When days like this happen, you go back and forth, but it was an wait experienced with desire. It was tiring, but beautiful: it was worth it," he explained to the club's official media channels.

He added: "When I arrived, I recognized the paths I took as a child, when I trained at Giustiniana. I'm returning with a different sense of responsibility and greater maturity. I think the time has come to take on important responsibilities, and I'm very happy to do so."