Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, has dismissed rumours of a strained relationship with sporting director Max Eberl as pure fiction.
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"It surprised me, too," says Christoph Freund, addressing a sensational rumour at FC Bayern
"It surprised me too. We work together very, very well," Freund said at Saturday's press conference ahead of Bayern’s league match against VfB Stuttgart (Sunday, 5:30 pm).
Kicker had recently reported on growing tensions between Freund and Eberl, suggesting that the partnership may not endure in the medium to long term as differences mount.
Expectations of a harmonious leadership partnership à la Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remain unfulfilled, with kicker describing the arrangement as a “forced marriage”.
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Friend: “The atmosphere here is excellent.”
Freund dismissed the criticism, stating: “In the end, results are what matter. We’re here to do the best job possible for FC Bayern Munich, and to do it together as a team.” “We have a squad that functions extremely well together. The atmosphere is excellent. It is enjoyable, and the internal dynamics are crucial—and right now, they are working exceptionally well.”
Despite ongoing management turbulence off the pitch, the team is thriving on it. The Bundesliga crown could be theirs as soon as Sunday against VfB Stuttgart, while Wednesday’s DFB Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen and the Champions League last-four clash with Paris Saint-Germain both loom large.
FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s next matches.
Date Match Competition Sunday, 19 April FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga Wednesday, 22 April Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern DFB Cup Saturday, 25 April FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern Bundesliga Tuesday, 28 April Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern Champions League Saturday 2 May Bundesliga Bundesliga