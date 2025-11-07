Getty Images
'It's very hard to turn down Real Madrid' - Liverpool fans just 'don't understand' Trent Alexander-Arnold decision to join La Liga giants as ex-Reds star backs him to bring out his 'best' after tough period
Pennant defends Trent
Pennant, who played for the Anfield club between 2006 and 2008, weighed in after the 27-year-old received a hostile reception upon his first time back to Merseyside with his new club.
Alexander-Arnold joined the 15-time Champions League winners in June as Madrid paid a €10 million fee to secure his services early, allowing him to feature in the Club World Cup, shortly before his contract came to an end.
The decision by the Liverpool native to end his 20-year association with his boyhood club angered a significant portion of the fanbase, culminating in a difficult return in this week's Champions League group stage fixture.
Any hope of a warm welcome for the former Liverpool vice-captain was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. As Alexander-Arnold's name was read out over the Anfield tannoy, a chorus of whistles and boos rang out from the home supporters. The England international, who was named on the bench by manager Xabi Alonso for the clash, was spotted laughing and smirking with teammates during the warm-up, seemingly unfazed by the disapproval.
The night ended in further disappointment for the right-back, as he came off the bench in the 82nd minute but could not save Madrid from a 1-0 defeat to Arne Slot's side.
- Getty Images Sport
Pennant: 'Fans feel he has abandoned the club'
Pennant, speaking to AS, offered an explanation for the vitriolic response from the Liverpool supporters, putting it down to their intense connection with the club.
“It’s difficult because Liverpool fans are so passionate. Obviously, they didn’t like that he left," Pennant said. “The fans don't understand. They think he should stay at Liverpool because it's more than a club, it's a family. They feel he has abandoned the club, the city, and the fans. I understand why the fans are upset. Nobody wants to see a great player leave their club, especially when he's been there so long."
Ex-Red defends 'irresistible' Real Madrid offer
Despite understanding the fans' frustration, Pennant strongly defended the player's right to seek a new challenge, highlighting his extensive service and achievements at Anfield, which include two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.
“The other side of the coin is that he was a great servant of Liverpool," Pennant argued. "He’d been at the club since he was very young and rose through the ranks to win everything with them. Would they have had the same success without him?
"He was a great player, but there comes a time in a player’s career when they want to try something different, and the opportunity to play for a club like Real Madrid isn’t something that’s available to most players and is very difficult to turn down.”
Pennant added that while he appreciates the fans' emotional reaction, he also acknowledges that some supporters will be grateful for Alexander-Arnold's contributions.
"On the other hand, I appreciate that some fans are thanking him for what he's done and wishing him all the best at Real Madrid.”
Slow start and injury woes plague Madrid move
Alexander-Arnold's adaptation to life in the Spanish capital has been difficult. His tenure began with "less-than-stellar" performances during the Club World Cup, and his progress was significantly hampered by a hamstring injury sustained in September.
That injury has severely limited his involvement in the 2025-2026 season. The right-back, who wears the number 12 shirt for Los Blancos, has played just 151 minutes across four La Liga appearances and a mere 14 minutes over two Champions League matches.
Despite the slow start, Pennant is convinced that Alexander-Arnold will eventually prove his quality at the Santiago Bernabeu. He compared the defender's struggles to those of other major Premier League talents adapting to new environments.
“We've seen how difficult it is for great players to adapt to new clubs. It's happening right now with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz at Liverpool," Pennant added.
“Going to a new team can be difficult, and most players need time to adapt, especially when they've moved to a foreign country and are trying to learn a new language. It's out of his comfort zone, and everything he was used to in Liverpool, where he'd spent his whole life... is different.
"It will take time for him to adjust to his new surroundings and make Madrid his home. Once he's done that, we'll see the best of Trent."
- Getty Images Sport
What next? Carvajal injury opens door for Alexander-Arnold
Alonso, insisted the player was fit for the Anfield clash, stating pre-match: "He is good... he is available for any number of minutes. Tomorrow he may play and after the injury he had we need his qualities."
An opportunity to secure a starting role has now presented itself. Madrid's captain and first-choice right-back, Dani Carvajal, has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery, with his return not expected until early 2026.
With Carvajal sidelined, the position is open for Alexander-Arnold to claim, having previously been filled by midfielder Fede Valverde. Los Blancos are back in La Liga action on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, a match that could see the England international make his first start in the league for almost two months.
Advertisement