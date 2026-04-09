"It hurts!" The dramatic turn of events surrounding a transfer target at BVB still pains Niko Kovac to this day

Every loser creates a winner. Luca Reggiani is a case in point. The 18-year-old Italian would probably not have enjoyed such an unexpected and rapid rise at Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks had Aaron Anselmino not left the club so suddenly. Manager Niko Kovac still regrets the departure, even feeling physical pain over it.
“Sometimes I check to see how Strasbourg have played or whether he’s even featured. That’s perfectly normal. However, it pains me that he doesn’t play as often as he used to, or as often as he would have done with us,” Kovac said as recently as Friday at the press conference ahead of Dortmund’s home game against Bayer Leverkusen.