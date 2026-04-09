"It hurts!" The dramatic turn of events surrounding a transfer target at BVB still pains Niko Kovac to this day

For that to happen, Anselmino—recalled by Chelsea shortly before the loan deadline and immediately sent to partner club Racing Strasbourg—would first need to be fit. The Argentine was rarely available during his spell in Dortmund, and his time in France has been just as injury-plagued.

In Dortmund, a player who had not featured in a competitive match for almost a year prior went on to miss a further twelve games in just five months due to injury. Immediately after his promising debut for BVB, his body reacted, and the 20-year-old was sidelined for several weeks.

Nevertheless, in 585 minutes across ten appearances he impressed. “Aaron does really well when he plays. You can rely on the young man from the first to the last minute. He’s a great lad, but also a great defender. He doesn’t put a foot wrong. I’m glad to have a player like that in the squad,” praised BVB coach Niko Kovac.