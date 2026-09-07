'It felt like a win' - Ainsley Maitland-Niles reflects on dramatic 96th-minute debut equaliser against Manchester United

Maitland-Niles enjoyed a dream start to life with the Toffees by capping his club debut with an emotional late equaliser. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man said: "It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us, and we were fighting to the end, and that's why you get those results.

"It's amazing [to get the goal]; everyone wants to start off like that, and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box; I put my foot through it, and it ended up in the top corner, which I'm happy about. I came in to work hard. It's a team full of hard workers, so I fit right in. I'm going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more."