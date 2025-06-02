Girona FC v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

Isco reveals his children are more excited about Lamine Yamal than seeing Real Betis star make long-awaited return to Spain national team

IscoL. YamalReal BetisUEFA Nations League A

After a six-year absence, Isco returns to Spain's national team but his children are more thrilled about him meeting teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

