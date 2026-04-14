Garcia certainly has a market. Although he is not a first-team regular at Real due to fierce competition in attack, he still gets regular game time, including in the Bundesliga.

Last winter the 22-year-old was identified as a top target by VfB Stuttgart, with talks reported between the clubs. Although a move did not materialise, it was clear that the Swabians’ interest had not waned. Eintracht Frankfurt have also been linked with Garcia in recent months.

Stuttgart are currently enjoying positive results with another youngster from the Real academy: 20-year-old midfielder Chema Andres, who joined last summer and impressed in the first half of the campaign, is now alternating between the starting XI and a substitute role while Real retain a buy-back option.