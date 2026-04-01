Is the World Cup seriously in jeopardy? New details emerge about BVB star Felix Nmecha’s injury

Nevertheless, the Black and Yellows have opted for a conservative treatment approach, meaning there will be no surgery. Nmecha is still expected to be out of action for several weeks and is set to make his comeback only shortly before the end of the season, in the final matches of the current campaign in May.

This would mean the 25-year-old would also be fit in time to join the World Cup squad. National coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce his squad on 12 May, ahead of the friendlies against Finland (31 May) and the USA (6 June).

However, a call-up is by no means certain, as Nagelsmann made clear on the sidelines of Monday’s 2-1 win against Ghana: “There is definitely a risk that he won’t be able to play in the World Cup,” the national coach explained there. "Even after recovery, a quick comeback is not guaranteed: "But even then, there is still no guarantee that he will be pain-free or able to tolerate the pain. It is certainly an injury that is no walk in the park."