At the start of the season, Kevin De Bruyne’s move to Napoli was regarded as one of the standout signings of the 2025/26 Serie A season: the player had received offers from lower-tier leagues, but after his contract with Manchester City expired, he wanted to prove he could still perform at the highest level and so accepted Napoli’s offer. At the end of last October, he suffered an injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh which kept him out for several months until his return in early March, when he came on in the final minutes of the match against Torino; on the last matchday against Cagliari, he returned to the starting line-up and remained on the pitch for the entire match. Taking his technical qualities for granted, according to Sky Sport, De Bruyne’s future at Napoli hangs in the balance, and is linked to the physical condition of a player who will turn 35 at the end of June.