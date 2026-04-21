Is Jamal Musiala 2.0 set to emerge at Bayern Munich? Vincent Kompany has only one remaining question

In Bayern Munich’s subsequent 5-0 win over FC St. Pauli, Musiala returned to the starting line-up after more than a month out. His trademark fleet-footed style was on display as he netted the historic 101st goal of the Bundesliga season and provided an assist.

In the spectacular 4-3 victory in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, Musiala first drew an early yellow card from Eduardo Camavinga—who was later sent off—with a mazy dribble, then teed up Luis Díaz’s decisive equaliser with a spectacular backheel He delivered that assist after replacing Serge Gnabry, who had occupied Musiala’s preferred central attacking midfield slot during his absence.

Three days later, Gnabry suffered a right thigh adductor strain in training. The 30-year-old will miss Bayern’s title run-in and is also doubtful for the World Cup, where he and Musiala compete for the same spot.

As expected, Musiala slotted into the starting line-up in place of Gnabry for the title-winning gala against VfB Stuttgart. Time and again he went on dribbling runs, tearing holes in the Stuttgart defence; one such run ultimately led to Raphael Guerreiro’s equaliser. That made it four goals or assists in three games for the young playmaker. At half-time, manager Vincent Kompany replaced him as a precaution. “That was the plan,” Musiala confirmed.