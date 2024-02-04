Is Bukayo Saka set for a spell on the sidelines? Mikel Arteta gives update on star Arsenal winger after injury scare against Liverpool

Is Bukayo Saka set for a spell on the sidelines? Mikel Arteta gives update on star Arsenal winger after injury scare against LiverpoolBrendan MaddenGettyBukayo SakaArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs LiverpoolLiverpoolOleksandr ZinchenkoMikel Arteta issued an optimistic update on Bukayo Saka after the winger was forced off during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta says Saka 'should be fine'Expresses more concern over ZinchenkoGunners have free week to rest up