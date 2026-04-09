However, the German international is reportedly no longer in the Hammers’ plans as they battle relegation. Since his move from BVB to London in 2024, he has made only 29 appearances for the Premier League club, largely due to injury, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

A move to Milan was meant to boost his form and secure a World Cup spot, yet Füllkrug remains largely a substitute under Massimiliano Allegri, despite starting back-to-back matches recently.

That single strike is insufficient to impress national coach Julian Nagelsmann, who left Füllkrug out of the final pre-World Cup friendlies. As a result, the forward’s place in the squad for this summer’s tournament is in serious doubt. His most recent international outing came in the summer of 2025, when he featured in the Nations League third-place play-off against France.