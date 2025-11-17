Ireland hero Troy Parrott opens up on sensational hat-trick to keep nation's World Cup dreams alive

After the sensational performance in the World Cup qualifying match, Parrott told RTE: "I'm really, really emotional. They're tears of joy. Ah, what a night, what a night. This is why we love football, because things like this can happen. Look, I love where I'm from, so this means the world to me. My family is here.

"It's the first time I've cried in years as well, I really, really can't believe it. Everyone is crying. I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of, but this tonight, I don't think I'll ever have a better night in my whole life. That is really a fairy tale. You can't even dream about something like that. Honestly, I have no words to describe my emotions right now."

He added: "I think everyone wrote us off at the start of the group, and I couldn't have said it enough. There's always a chance and we've taken the chance. I think everyone should be proud of the group of players that are over there. To go down in the game twice and then to come back like that is beautiful."

