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Yosua Arya

Iran player Mohammad Mohebi explains alleged 'gun' celebration after scoring goal in World Cup opener vs New Zealand

World Cup
Iran
M. Mohebi
Iran vs New Zealand
New Zealand

Mohammad Mohebi's goal celebration during Iran's World Cup opener against New Zealand has sparked widespread debate, with many interpreting the gesture as a political statement. The midfielder's actions, combined with teammate Ramin Rezaeian's post-match comments, have intensified scrutiny amid a tense atmosphere surrounding Team Melli's opening fixture.

  • Mohebi celebration comes under scrutiny

    Mohebi became the centre of attention after scoring Iran's 64th-minute equaliser in their opening World Cup group-stage match against New Zealand. Although the goal ensured Team Melli secured a 2-2 draw, the midfielder's celebration quickly overshadowed events on the pitch. After scoring, the 27-year-old was seen pointing two fingers towards his arm before extending two fingers on his right hand and moving them through the air. The sequence was widely interpreted by observers as a "gun" gesture.

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  • Mohebi explains the celebration

    The celebration triggered significant reaction online, with some supporters and commentators calling on FIFA to review the incident during a tournament already marked by political tensions involving Iran. However, Mohebi emphasized that it was just a celebration.

    He said: "I wanted to say thank you to all Iranians who live in Los Angeles, they make a great atmosphere. The celebration came to mind, and I do this [gestures] for all of the fans, just a celebration, you know."



  • Rezaeian addresses political undertones

    Attention on the celebrations increased after teammate Rezaeian spoke to reporters following the match. Rezaeian had also drawn attention after scoring and then covering his face with his shirt while running towards supporters. When asked about his own celebration, Rezaeian acknowledged a political element but declined to elaborate.

    "It's something political (his goal celebration), I don't want to talk about that," he said. The defender also attempted to shift the focus back to football, adding: "We are here to answer football questions. If there is a problem between us (the Iranian people), it is between us."

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  • IR Iran v New Zealand: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    FIFA faces a decision

    FIFA has been approaching for comment regarding Mohebi's gesture, and attention will now turn to whether the governing body decides to investigate the celebrations further. Meanwhile, Iran will prepare to face Belgium on the second matchday of Group G in Los Angeles on June 21.

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