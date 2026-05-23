Iran granted permission by FIFA to move World Cup training base from USA to Mexico amid ongoing conflict

The Iran Football Federation has confirmed that world football's governing body, FIFA, has officially sanctioned the relocation of the national team's World Cup training base. Originally slated to prepare for the tournament in Tucson, Arizona, Team Melli will now set up their headquarters across the border in Tijuana, Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iranian federation, announced the development following extensive negotiations. The move is seen as a strategic response to the complex geopolitical climate and ongoing security concerns surrounding the national team during their stay in North America for the expanded 48-team tournament.