International footballer arrested in central London on suspicion of assault and affray

Due to legal restrictions under UK law, the footballer's name has not been released or confirmed by the police or media outlets. This standard practice, influenced by guidelines from the Leveson Inquiry, aims to protect the suspect's identity unless exceptional circumstances are identified or formal charges are laid. The incident has generated significant media attention. The footballer's club has not been named either, but the player has been released on bail and can "fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel" pending the outcome of the investigation.