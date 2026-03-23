Inter: winning the Scudetto is like Italy at the World Cup – a must, or it will be a failure, say Chivu and Pio Esposito

Alarm bells ringing at Inter. Following the defeat in the derby against Milan and the draw with Atalanta at San Siro, they’ve drawn 1-1 away at Fiorentina.

To quote Carlo Vanzini, Sky’s Formula 1 commentator and Inter fan: “Problems, problems, problems!”.

The machine driven by Chivu is skidding badly, with the low fuel warning light on.

In the space of just three matches, the points lead over Milan has dropped from 10 to 6, whilst the lead over Napoli has been halved from 14 to 7.

There are eight corners left to the finish line: in the next one, after the international break and a day before the head-to-head clash between Napoli and Milan, Inter will play at home against Roma on Easter Sunday.



