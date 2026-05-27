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Inter in talks to sign Liverpool star in shock summer transfer
Advanced negotiations for Anfield academy graduate
According to renowned Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter and Liverpool have held advanced talks regarding a summer move for Curtis Jones. The sporting directors of the two clubs, Piero Ausilio and Richard Hughes, recently met in Monte Conte for preliminary discussions about the 25-year-old.
The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their squad, while the Reds are regrouping following a frustrating trophyless season. Despite their domestic struggles, the Merseyside outfit secured Champions League qualification by finishing fifth in the Premier League. Jones, whose contract expires next summer, has reportedly been stalling on an extension of his £50,000-per-week deal as he considers a new challenge.
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Searching for consistent first-team football
The midfielder has demonstrated remarkable versatility this season, often covering the right flank due to an ongoing injury crisis at Anfield. Across all competitions, he accumulated 49 appearances, starting 28 of those. His Premier League campaign included 34 outings and one goal, alongside nine appearances in Europe.
At this crucial stage of his career, though, he wants to transition from a bit-part player to a guaranteed starter. Missing out on the England squad for the 2026 World Cup has intensified his desire for regular minutes, as he now has his sights firmly set on earning a call-up for the 2028 Euros. A move to Italy could provide the perfect platform.
A decorated career on Merseyside
If an agreement is finalised, it will mark the end of a highly successful era for the academy product. Since making his senior breakthrough, he has registered 228 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and providing 25 assists. His impressive trophy cabinet boasts eight major honours, highlighting his contribution to a golden period for the team. He has lifted two English champion titles, winning the league in 2020 and 2025. Additionally, he secured one UEFA Champions League winner medal, one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup, two League Cup titles and one Community Shield.
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What is next for Jones?
With both parties seemingly keen to avoid a protracted transfer saga, a final agreement could be reached during the early weeks of the summer window. While the Reds continue to search the market for midfield reinforcements, the Englishman will focus on preparing for a fresh chapter.