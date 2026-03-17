Inter: Recoba turns 50. Moratti: "He embodies everything I love about football. He used to tell me I was paying him too much"

"Recoba is everything I love about football. He used to say to me: 'President, you’re paying me too much'." This is how Massimo Moratti remembers Álvaro Recoba, ‘El Chino’, who turns 50 today: pure talent, an unpredictable genius and a symbol of a brand of football capable of inspiring dreams. From Uruguay come almost legendary tales of his childhood: a barrage of goals, matches turned around single-handedly and a free-spirited, unconventional character. Discovered by Rafa Perrone, he came through the ranks at Danubio and established himself at Nacional, before making the big move to Europe.

It was 1997 when Moratti brought him to Inter alongside Ronaldo. His debut at San Siro was the stuff of movies: he came on and, with a brace, turned the game around against Brescia, instantly winning over the fans. “He scored incredible goals, he was brilliant and entertaining,” Moratti would say.