Inter ready to cash-in on €40m Hakan Calhanoglu amid Galatasaray and Saudi interest while Davide Frattesi makes transfer U-turn after Simone Inzaghi departure

Inter have slapped a €40 million asking price on Hakan Calhanoglu, while Davide Frattesi is now expected to stay following Simone Inzaghi’s exit.

Galatasaray and Saudi clubs show interest

Frattesi told he'll have a key role under Chivu