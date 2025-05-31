Inter player ratings vs PSG: Federico Dimarco disaster-class sums up Nerazzurri's no-show in shambolic Champions League final demolition

There were no positives for Simone Inzaghi's side on a night when they were given a footballing lesson by a far superior side

Inter's hopes of winning a first Champions League for 15 years were torn to shreds by Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with the Nerazzurri suffering a humiliating and historic 5-0 loss at the Allianz Arena.

Simone Inzaghi's side had been unlucky to lose to Manchester City at the same stage two years ago, but here they were utterly outclassed from start to finish by a vastly superior side.

Inter didn't help themselves, though, with some uncharacteristically poor defending and found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes, after Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock from close range before Federico Dimarco deflected Desire Doue's shot past the unfortunate Yann Sommer.

Inzaghi made some changes early in the second half but to no avail, and Doue scored his second goal to put the outcome beyond all doubt before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu piled even more misery on the Italians.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Inter players on show in Munich...