Inter player ratings vs Club Brugge: Lautaro Martinez brace not enough as defensive collapse gifts victory to visitors

J. Martinez - 4/10

A difficult evening for the goalkeeper who faced eight shots on target and conceded four times. While he made four saves to prevent an even larger scoreline, his command of the area during the high-turnover phases of the second half was lacking.

Y. Bisseck - 5/10

Showed glimpses of his progressive carrying ability but was caught out of position during the rapid counter-attacks led by Forbs. His physical presence was not enough to stabilize a backline that looked increasingly fragile as the game stretched.

M. Akanji - 4/10

A night to forget for the experienced centre-back. He received a yellow card in the 39th minute and struggled to manage the movement of Tresoldi. His usual composure on the ball was offset by poor recovery positioning during Brugge's five successful counter-attacks.

A. Bastoni - 5/10

Inter's best progressor from the back, but he was often left isolated as Brugge exploited the spaces behind the advancing wing-backs. He could do little to stem the tide as the defensive structure dissolved in the final twenty minutes.

F. Dimarco - 6/10

A constant threat in the final third, recording the assist for Martinez’s first goal in the 44th minute. However, his defensive duties were neglected, and he was replaced in the 78th minute after a tiring shift on the left flank.