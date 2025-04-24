Inter vs Napoli: Serie A title race set to go down to the wire after Scott McTominay heroics

The Scotland star is one of the key characters in an epic battle that could end in a play-off if both teams win all their remaining games

Aurelio Di Laurentiis made a movie about Napoli's glorious 2023 Serie A triumph. And he intends to produce another about the current campaign. "I hope to release it in cinemas in June," the Partenopei president revealed in an interview with Radio Crc last week, "and I'm also discussing it with streaming platforms. The film of the Scudetto was successful, so I asked myself, 'Why don’t we tell every Napoli season in the same way?'"

As every cinephile knows, the sequel is nearly never as good as the original, but this particular follow-up could be one of those beloved exceptions to the rule - whether Napoli win this season's Scudetto or not. Indeed, what makes the 2024-25 Serie A title race so riveting is that even with just five rounds remaining, nobody has any idea how it's going to end.

While Napoli's victory two years ago was historic (their first since the days of Diego Maradona) and led to a seismic eruption of joy felt all across the footballing world, the final outcome was never really in doubt from about January on.

This time around, though, we have two compelling protagonists in Napoli and Inter locked together at the top of the table in a fight that really could go either way, while the stellar supporting cast features two fantastic characters in Simone Inzaghi and Antonio Conte, as well as Scott McTominay, the unlikely hero who has already played a key role in setting the scene for a wonderfully dramatic finale...