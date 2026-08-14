Inter Milan plotting stunning final-hour deal for Liverpool star Curtis Jones!

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan's hierarchy are working tirelessly in the final stages of the transfer window to secure one final piece for the squad. Having already reinforced key positions across the pitch, Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have turned their attention entirely to the Premier League.

Manager Cristian Chivu has identified Liverpool midfielder Jones as the ideal candidate to elevate the team's quality. Previously, Inter have successfully brought in other English players, such as Ashley Young (2019–21 from Manchester United), Paul Ince (1995–97 from Manchester United), and Gerry Hitchens, who was the first when joining from Aston Villa in 1961–1962.