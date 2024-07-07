Hit for six without Lionel Messi! Humbling MLS loss for Inter Miami as Tata Martino airs 'full roster' improvement hope after seeing Copa America & injuries catch up with Herons
Inter Miami lost 6-1 against FC Cincinnati in MLS, with captain and talisman Lionel Messi away at the Copa America with Argentina.
- Inter Miami suffer joint record defeat
- Messi missing due to Copa America
- Cincinnati leapfrog to top of Eastern standings