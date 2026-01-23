Inter Miami sign Rocco Ríos Novo and Luis Barraza; Óscar Ustari departs, Tomás Avilés bound for CF Montréal on loan

CF Montréal have brought in Argentine center back Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami on loan. The agreement includes a purchase option, giving Montréal flexibility while betting on the upside of a talented young defender.

The move aligns with the needs of both clubs. Montréal add a 21-year-old defender who arrived in MLS with significant expectations due to his potential, while Avilés gains a change of scenery and a clearer opportunity for consistent playing time. For Miami, the departure helps address a roster crunch, as one of the club’s U-22 Initiative players needed to move on this winter.