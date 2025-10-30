Getty
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list at $20.45M, with LAFC's Son Hueng-Min next closest at $11.15M
The top 10 highest-paid players
Inter Miami had two players in the top three: Messi at $20.45 million and Sergio Busquets third at $8.8 million. It is worth noting Messi's recent contract extension is not reflected in these numbers. LAFC's new star Son is second to Messi at $11.45 million. Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron and San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano round out the top five.
The 10 MLS players with the highest guaranteed compensation in 2025 Rank Player Club Guaranteed Compensation 1 Lionel Messi Miami $20.45M 2 Son Heung-Min LAFC $11.15M 3 Sergio Busquets Miami $8.78M 4 Miguel Almiron Atlanta $7.87M 5 Hirving Lozano San Diego $7.63M 6 Emil Forsberg RBNY $6.04M 7 Jordi Alba Miami $6.00M 8 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy $5.78M 9 Jonathan Bamba Chicago $5.58M 10 Hany Mukhtar Nashville $5.31M
Assessing the summer signing salaries
This report also revealed the salaries for De Paul and Aaronson. It is worth noting that the salaries of De Paul and the New England Revolution's Matt Turner represent the compensation the clubs are paying while the players are on loan in MLS.
Top 10 Highest-Paid MLS Newcomers in 2025 Player Club Guaranteed Compensation Son Heung-Min LAFC $11.15M Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami $3.67M* Nico Fernández NYCFC $3.65M Kristoffer Velde Portland Timbers $3.03M Djordje Mihailovic Toronto FC $2.28M Paxten Aaronson Colorado Rapids $2.23M Wessam Abou Ali Columbus Crew $2.18M Iván Jaime CF Montréal $1.99M Matt Turner New England Revolution $1.94M Rwan Cruz Real Salt Lake $1.86M
MLS payrolls
The report also shed light on team payrolls. Inter Miami, at $48.97M, outpace the rest of the league by $18.87 million - with that gap alone higher than the payrolls of 15 clubs in the league. The Herons will have $14.78 million come off the books following this season due to the retirements of Busquets and Jordi Alba - which could lead to the club bringing in even more talent.
LAFC are second at $30.1M, while Atlanta United ($28.5M), FC Cincinnati ($23.2M), and the Chicago Fire ($23.1 M) round out the top five.
Guaranteed Compensation for MLS Franchises in 2025 (Source: MLS Players Association) Club Guaranteed Compensation Inter Miami $48.97M LAFC $30.1M Atlanta United $28.5M FC Cincinnati $23.2M Chicago Fire $23.1M Nashville SC $22.4M Portland Timbers $22.4M LA Galaxy $22.3M San Diego FC $22.3M New York Red Bulls $22.1M Columbus Crew $19.2M New England Revolution $19.1M Charlotte FC $19.0M NYCFC $18.8M Seattle Sounders $18.3M Sporting Kansas City $17.6M Vancouver Whitecaps $17.6M San Jose Earthquakes $17.1M St. Louis City $16.9M Houston Dynamo $16.8M Orlando City $16.1M Austin FC $15.7M Real Salt Lake $15.7M D.C. United $14.9M Colorado Rapids $14.6M Minnesota United $14.5M Toronto FC $13.7M Philadelphia Union $13.4M FC Dallas $13.4M CF Montréal $12.92M
Inter Miami frustrating the league?
While Messi has voiced MLS needs more spending, there have reportedly been some frustrations on how his team was able to circumvent the salary cap rules to sign De Paul, according to The Athletic.
It is worth noting that the Whitecaps used a similar mechanism with Thomas Muller, albeit not a loan, but they did sign the German to a smaller deal this season before a DP option for next season. Muller is making $1.44 million this season, according to the MLSPA.
