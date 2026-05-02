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Inter Miami reportedly remain in talks with Casemiro with Man United deal set to expire
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Casemiro in talks
The Brazilian is in discussions to sign for the MLS stalwarts - but no deal is imminent. Casemiro has multiple offers from around the world, including well-documented Saudi Pro League interest. But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a signature for Miami seems far more likely at this point.
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A complicated deal
It must be pointed out that any deal for the Brazilian would be complicated by MLS's salary rules. Inter Miami currently have three designated players on their roster and would be unable to spend big on a fourth. That would mean Casemiro taking a significant pay cut to pen a deal with the MLS side.
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Spurning calls for a United stay
There have been some around Man United eager for Casemiro to stay. The Brazilian has enjoyed an uptick in form under Michael Carrick. Fans asked him to stay for "one more year" after a commanding showing against Brentford on Monday evening. However, he has remained committed to leaving the club.
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MLS's post World Cup boom?
Casemiro might yet be one of many to opt to move to MLS after the World Cup. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has already agreed a deal to sign for Orlando City. Meanwhile, there have been reports that both Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah could sign for MLS clubs - with their current deals both set to expire at Barcelona and Liverpool.