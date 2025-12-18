Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami reportedly nearing high-profile free-agent deal for Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair
Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
St. Clair was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in November after a standout 2025 campaign with Minnesota United, cementing his status as one of the league’s elite shot-stoppers. His potential arrival would represent a significant upgrade and long-term solution in goal for Inter Miami, which just lifted MLS Cup but enters the offseason with uncertainty at the position after the club reportedly didn't pick up the purchase option on previous starter Rocco Ríos Novo.
Deal is nearly done
The 28-year-old reached free agency after contract talks with Minnesota United failed to produce a new deal. Selected by the Loons in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair developed into a cornerstone of the franchise, earning the starting job in 2020 and never looking back. He leaves the club after nearly 200 appearances across league play and postseason competitions.
During the 2025 season, St. Clair posted 10 clean sheets, conceded only 30 goals in 30 matches, and was a key figure in a Minnesota side that finished fourth in the Western Conference before advancing to the conference semifinals. His consistency and command of the box made him one of the most reliable goalkeepers in MLS.
2026 World Cup contender
On the international stage, St. Clair has earned 18 caps with Canada and is firmly in the conversation to be the nation’s No. 1 goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. That pedigree adds further appeal for Miami as the club continues to raise its profile both domestically and internationally.
What comes next?
Miami’s goalkeeping picture evolved throughout the title run. Novo emerged late in the season and delivered crucial performances in the Eastern Conference final and MLS Cup, while veteran Óscar Ustari lost his starting role. The club also moved on from Drake Callender during the season, trading him to Charlotte, leaving the door open for a high-profile addition.
