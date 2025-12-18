Inter Miami reportedly nearing high-profile free-agent deal for Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair

The 28-year-old reached free agency after contract talks with Minnesota United failed to produce a new deal. Selected by the Loons in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair developed into a cornerstone of the franchise, earning the starting job in 2020 and never looking back. He leaves the club after nearly 200 appearances across league play and postseason competitions.

During the 2025 season, St. Clair posted 10 clean sheets, conceded only 30 goals in 30 matches, and was a key figure in a Minnesota side that finished fourth in the Western Conference before advancing to the conference semifinals. His consistency and command of the box made him one of the most reliable goalkeepers in MLS.