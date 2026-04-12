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Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs. New York Red Bulls: Germán Berterame finally scores, but Julian Hall punishes Herons

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German Berterame finally got among the goals and Inter Miami created chances aplenty, but defensive lapses cost them in an enthralling 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls. Lionel Messi, too, was uncharacteristically quiet, yet the visitors offered plenty of attacking quality and were good value for the result.

Miami should have scored inside the first few minutes when Messi squared for German Berterame. But the Mexico international fluffed his lines with the goal gaping. And the Red Bulls struck first. Julian Hall, excellent all night, scampered down the wing, cut inside his man, and fed Jorge Ruvalcaba, who finished past a helpless goalkeeper. 

The Herons equalized with the final kick of the first half. Rodrigo De Paul whipped a cross to the back post, which Mateo Silvetti latched onto and slotted into the bottom corner. 

Messi should have scored within two minutes of the second half, but dragged wide after dropping his man. Berterame made no mistake soon after. The ball dropped to the Mexican inside the box, and he pivoted and lashed home for his first goal in MLS. 

The Red Bulls thought they had a second on the hour mark, but Cade Cowell was narrowly offside in the build-up to Robert Voloder's tidy finish. They did eventually equalize, though. And Hall was at the center of it once again, turning, beating his man, and firing a cross in for fellow youngster Adri Mehmeti to turn in. 

The visitors pushed for a winner. But Miami showed some defensive quality late on. And after Luis Suarez forced a fine save out of Ethan Horvath in the 90th minute, a draw felt fair. 

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (6/10):

    Couldn't do anything about either Red Bulls' goal. A pretty quiet night otherwise. 

    Ian Fray (8/10):

    A marauding right back performance. Scampered up and down the wing, created chances, and probably should've had a couple of assists within 15 minutes. Solid when on the right of a back three, as well. 

    Maxi Falcon (5/10):

    Totally erratic. Did some vital last-ditch defending, but got caught woefully out of position on the Red Bulls' goal.

    Micael (5/10):

    Lost track of Hall on the Red Bull opener. Couldn't deal with Hall's pace at all. One to forget. 

    Sergio Reguilon (4/10):

    A bit of a nightmarish first half. Couldn't deal with the Red Bulls' pace on the wing and was a little sloppy in attack. 

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    Midfield

    Mateo Silvetti (7/10):

    Lively, then quiet, then scored a terrific goal. 

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Broke up play, completed a few dribbles, but he doesn't bring the creative spark Miami need from that area. 

    Telasco Segovia (7/10):

    Won the ball back in the run up to Miami's first goal. Created a few chances. His work rate is so valuable. 

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):

    Should have scored in the first half, but made up for it with a lovely assist. Did well enough in a right-midfield role, and was much better when moved to the middle in the second half.

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    Attack

    German Berterame (6/10):

    Missed an absolute sitter within the first 10 minutes. Spent about 50 minutes doing not much. Bagged a rather fortuitous goal. Disappeared thereafter. 

    Lionel Messi (7/10):

    Made some opponents look very silly, opened spaces, set up Berterame's goal. Forced an impressive save late. A solid evening of work - even if it came without a goal.

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    Subs & Manager

    Daniel Pinter (7/10):

    His introduction changed everything. Allowed Miami to change to a back three and offered some real quality out wide. 

    Gonzalo Lujan (6/10)

    Brought on for some defensive cover that he didn't really offer. 

    Luis Suarez (N/A):

    Missed a good chance within seconds of being introduced. Drew a top save out of Horvath late on. 

    Javier Mascherano (5/10):

    Changed things up, and handed a start to Berterame through the middle. Miami were good in the first half and better in the second. But defensive lapses cost them. This isn't a horrible result, but Miami still have questions to answer. 

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