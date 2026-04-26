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Ryan Tolmich

Inter Miami player ratings vs New England Revolution: Luis Suarez, German Berterame rescue point in another home draw at Nu Stadium

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Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution
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The Herons came from behind as the search for a home win goes on for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Inter Miami’s new cathedral is still missing one thing: a win. Saturday’s draw with the New England Revolution leaves the Herons unbeaten - but winless at Nu Stadium after three matches.

Saturday's draw was one of those games that felt like one point gained, not two dropped. That's because Inter Miami had to come from behind against a very good Revs team, and they did it thanks to the play of two of their more overlooked superstars.

Luis Suarez’s shot was parried straight into the path of German Berterame, who buried his third goal of the season to level the 1-1 draw. The strike should ease the pressure on Berterame, while also highlighting Suarez’s growing influence as he pushes for a bigger role in this Herons side.

Those two were handed the start just days after combining for a goal in a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah, and despite the short rest, Miami started well. The first half was something of a chess match, one that left both teams eager to attack more in the second half. It nearly paid off for Miami as substitute Tadeo Allende found the back of the net, only for the goal to be controversially ruled offside.

The Revs, though, struck the first blow, as Carles Gil was left free to dance through the Inter Miami box in the 57th minute. Left all alone, the Spanish star chipped a shot up and over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from close range, silencing the crowd while giving life to the visiting team. That life was sucked out of the Revs in the 76th, though, as Berterame struck to earn a share of the points. Miami, in truth, were the team closest to getting all three, but Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner repeatedly shut the door with a series of late saves.

The search for a home win goes on, then, and it'll go towards a match against heated rivals Orlando City next weekend.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (6/10):

    Will be a little frustrated with the goal, but, in reality, it's on those in front of him for losing Gil. Did make a save late to help shut the door.

    Noah Allen: (6/10):

    Was fine in the first half, but was taken out ahead of the second as Inter Miami looked for a little bit more attacking juice.

    Micael (6/10):

    Fairly strong. Didn't have many nervous moments.

    Maxi Falcon (5/10):

    Could he have reacted a little bit better on the Revs goal? It's a fair question. Did well to prevent a Revs breakaway late, though.

    Gonzalo Lujan (7/10):

    Probably the cleanest of the three defenders, and the furthest away from blame on the Revs goal.

    Facundo Mura (6/10):

    Just fine. Didn't do much of note on either side of the ball.

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    Midfield

    David Ruiz (5/10):

    Totally lost Gil on the goal, allowing the Revs' best player to simply waltz in and score. Was taken out of the game shortly after.

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):

    Pulled strings all night long. On another day could have had multiple assists and he surely deserved them with how he was teeing up his teammates.

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    Attack

    Luis Suarez (8/10):

    Started well, but then faded. Still created the game's big moment as his rebound was bundled home by Berterame.

    German Berterame (8/10):

    The goal won't silence the critics, but it might just quiet them a little bit. The striker is starting to get going, even if this finish was a pure poacher's goal.

    Lionel Messi (7/10):

    Was all over the field and had a few shots go close. The Revs marked him fantastically, though, forcing most of his shots to come from well outside the box.

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    Subs & Manager

    Tadeo Allende (7/10):

    Was so, so unlucky to see a goal called back that probably shouldn't have been. He needs one, too, as he remains scoreless this season.

    Ian Fray (5/10):

    Missed a golden chance to equalize. Will definitely want that one back

    Preston Plambeck (8/10):

    The exact type of debut a youngster will want. Totally looked the part, provided a major lift to his team, and nearly got a goal, only for it to be spoiled by a Matt Turner save. Overall, very encouraging.

    Ezequiel Abadia-Reda (7/10):

    Looked pretty good on the ball, completing all 11 of his passes.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    Credit to him for his subs, as he trusted some youngsters to deliver. They did, and it allowed his more veteran leaders to do their thing and, ultimately, earn a point.

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