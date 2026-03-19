It looked like it would all be worth it. After opting to rest the team's biggest stars for this past weekend's draw in Charlotte, Inter Miami were cruising in Nashville. Lionel Messi scored, netting his 900th career goal. The game was firmly in their control. Then, in one brief moment, they lost control as Nashville SC struck. The away goal stunned Miami - and knocked them out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Cristian Espinoza's 74th-minute equalizer canceled out Messi's opener in a 1-1 draw. After last week's scoreless draw in Tennessee, Nashville are through. That one will sting the Herons for a while.

Much of the first two-thirds of the match went Miami's way, save for a first-half injury to new signing Sergio Reguilon. Messi got his goal via a tidy finish, bamboozling Nashville's defenders in the box before finding the back of the net as he so often does. It looked like that would be enough until it wasn't. In the 74th minute, Espinoza pounced on a moment of chaos, firing into the back of the net just seconds after Dayne St. Clair made an initial save. St. Clair and half of Miami's defense could only watch as they sat piled up in their own net as Espinoza smashed his shot past them.

There was no late magic for Messi and no late reprieve for Miami. They're out of the competition, one that they were so desperate to win on their quest to become North America's top team. It won't happen this year, though, as the Herons weren't decisive enough to get the result they needed on home turf.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...