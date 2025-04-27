Inter Miami player ratings vs. FC Dallas: Undefeated in MLS no more, Herons collapse at home as Lionel Messi and Barcelona veterans watch from the sidelines

Disorganized Miami wasted a two-goal lead as their big names were rested after a midweek loss in the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami collapsed at home without their big names Sunday, turning a 3-1 lead to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas - all while Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez watched from the sidelines.

Manager Javier Mascherano elected to leave his Catalan quartet out, with an eye on a CONCACAF Champions Cup tie midweek And although things looked good through an hour, the Herons collapsed late as they fell from the ranks of the undefeated in MLS.

Things started poorly for Miami, who struggled to find a foothold without their big names. And Dallas took advantage. Shaq Moore grabbed the goal, smashing into the bottom corner after eight minutes.

Then the Herons woke up. Moore handed them an equalizer, the defender turning Ian Fray's teasing cross into his own net from close range. Allen Obando - in for the rested Luis Suarez - gave them the lead, getting on the end of another Fray cross to poke home.

Hector Martinez thought he had given Miami daylight with a fine finish. But Dallas responded in style. Osaze Urhoghide got the first, swinging a leg at a loose ball in the box that looped over a stranded Drake Callender to cut the Herons' lead to 3-2. Anderson Julio leveled things, latching onto a fine lofted ball before tucking it into the bottom corner.

The winner was always coming. Pedrinho, brought off the bench to great effect, provided it, a calm finish from inside the box to cap off a well constructed counter-attack. Miami pushed for an equalizer, but aside from a Tadeo Allende free kick that sailed narrowly over in stoppage time, created little. The undefeated streak is over - and the Herons have plenty of questions to answer over a leaky defense.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium.