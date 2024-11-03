Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Atlanta United: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez struggle mightily as the Herons are stunned with a Game 2 loss

Messi couldn't not convert chances he usually finishes with ease and Miami couldn't get past a determined Atlanta side as a result.

Good fortune wasn't enough for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as they lost 2-1 to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Game 2 of their First Round MLS Playoffs series.

Miami took advantage of a controversial situation in the first half as Federico Redondo appeared to interfere with Brad Guzan's goalkick in the 39th minute. The midfielder stood directly in Guzan's range of motion on the delivery and the ball sputtered out with Redondo then finding defender Hector David Martinez in the box. The center back lofted a soft chip directly past a scrambling Atlanta defense to score on an empty net. The moment appeared to be back-breaking for the home side, but they would respond dramatically in the second half.

Derrick Williams took advantage of some poor set-piece defending to score the Five Stripes equalizer while supersub Xande Silva also benefitted from some lackadaisical defending to seal the win for Atlanta.

All eyes now turn to Miami, which will host Game 3 at their stadium. Will the club be able to deliver on sky high expectations? Time will tell.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players following the Game 2 loss...